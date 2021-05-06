Hockey The quarrel continued in a terrible NHL match – a Washington star fired a hat-trick in memory of his dead father on Tuesday: “I felt he needed a hug”

In the NHL match that followed the round, the Washington Capitals got a total of 56 ice minutes, while the New York Rangers got 85.

Eastern division top team Washington Capitals striker TJ Oshie teased the New York Rangers with a hat trick and was a key man in a 4-2 win in Thursday night’s NHL round.

The match was Oshie’s first after her father’s death. Oshie was sidelined Monday’s match.

Oshi’s father was a hockey coach Tim Oshie. He died Tuesday at the age of 56 as a result of Alzheimer’s disease.

“I saw that the end of the match was emotional for him, which was understandable. I felt he needed a hug, and I told him he was the strongest person I know, ”Washington striker Nicklas Bäckström said. To the Washington Post.

Rangers Finnish striker Kaapo Kakko missed points. His plus-minus reading was chilly -2.

Terrible the match began with a mass fight, and in the first less than five minutes there had already been six fights. In the second installment of the Rangers Pavel Buchnevich received a game penalty for a cross racket that was aimed directly at Anthony Manthan to face.

The events were the result of a previous encounter between the teams on Monday. Washington Tom Wilson used exceptionally outrageous extracts from both Butchnevich and the sideline for the rest of the season Artemi Panarinia against, but survived almost completely without sanction.

The case caused the Rangers to exceptionally demand NHL discipline George Parrosin difference.

Finnish defender Mikko Lehtonen grabbed two entry points when the Columbus Blue Jackets he represented defeated Nashville Predators 4-2. Hair Saros blocked 23 shots on Nashville’s goal but was unable to prevent Columbus from rising to victory.

Lehtonen primed the second set in the last minute Oliver Bjorkstrandin 2–2 smoothing. He was involved at the beginning of the final batch Mikhail Grigorenkon in the lead paint.

Powerhouse Bjorkstrand (2 + 1) riveted the final scores a second before the end. Patrik Laine missed points in the fourth match in a row.

Nashville had a chance to secure a playoff spot in the central division, but the loss carried the solution to subsequent matches. The team has two more regular season games left. Columbus is left out of the playoffs.

Only Dallas Stars can threaten the Nashville playoff spot, but it lost to Tampa Bay Lightning 2-6. Roope Hintz prey to a feed point 2-3 reduction. In meeting last season’s finalists, Tampa Bay scored three more goals in the final round after the narrowing of Dallas.

Dallas is four points away from Nashville, but has one more match left to chase. The chances of getting into the playoffs are slim.

Up in the division, the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5–1. Montreal is firmly caught up in the playoffs, but has yet to be able to seal entry to the climax of the season.

Mikko Rantasen and Joonas Donskoin starred Colorado Avalanche suffered a stinging defeat to the San Jose Sharks. Colorado led 2-0 at the end of the second round, however Tomas Hertl narrowed down at the last minute.

At the start of the final round, Hertl equalized the game. He was also involved in the winning goal and laid the groundwork Erik Karlsson perfect match together Evander Kanen (0 + 3). Karlsson riveted the final scores in the middle of the final round.

Colorado’s Rantanen (-2) and Donskoi (+1) missed points.