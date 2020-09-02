Hockey The protagonist of the Jokers’ Support Association feels that Belarus is using its beloved company as a political tool

Eteläpääty ry’s board announced that it would boycott the Jokers’ home games if the team travels to Minsk. Roope Räty, vice-president of the association, told HS his personal position on the situation.

Hockey League The Jokers’ supporters’ association Eteläpääty ry, which plays in the KHL, has consistently opposed the Jokers’ play in the opening match of the KHL season in Minsk.

His most recent statement was the South End informed on Wednesday that its board members will boycott the team’s home games in the future, if the Jokers will travel on Thursday as a guest of Dinamo Minsk.

The decision came after a board discussion.

Roope Räty, a supporter of the Jokers and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Eteläpääty ry, photographed in 2016.­

“The Board of Directors is unanimous that we will boycott the matches between the Board of Directors if this Minsk match is played,” Deputy Chairman of the Board of Eteläpääty ry Roope Räty told HS on Wednesday.

“We reported because we had a unanimous decision by the government on this. We recommend this to the entire membership and other joker fans, just as the press release said. ”

For its decision Eteläpääty ry has strong ethical and moral foundations.

The supporters’ association cannot accept playing the match in Minsk due to the situation in Belarus and human rights violations.

Previously, the Finnish Hockey Players Association, ie the hockey players’ association, announced that There should be no international sporting events in Belarus.

The position has been taken at ministerial level until the Minister of Culture and Science in charge of sport Annika Saarikko (middle) hoped the Jokers would consider the match.

“We have watched how the media and various people have written and said about this, and the message there is strongly in line with ours,” Räty said.

The South End also took a stand against the series opening of the Jokers also at the end of August. On August 26, the association announced its support for the Jokers’ decision if the team decided not to go to Minsk.

At the same time, Eteläpääty expressed its support for the supporters of Dinamo Minsk, who have demanded that their club condemn the violence and demand the release of illegally detained civilians.

Dinamo Minsk, according to his supporters, should also declare the August presidential election illegal and demand new, fair elections.

In Belarus has been shown in the wake of fraudulent elections to be widely held by the country’s authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko against.

Lukashenko’s favorite sport, hockey, is also an instrument of power for the dictator. The Western world has shown widespread support for uprising and democracy, but the Jokers are doing the opposite.

The trip to Belarus right now is fighting the Western judiciary even more strongly than before.

What is the worst message that the Jokers can give or show while playing?

“I do not have the official position of Eteläpääty ry on this issue, but as an individual I can comment on what my personal opinion is. It is precisely that I think that Belarus is trying to use the Jokers as a political tool at this point, quite concretely, in order to normalize the situation and show that everything is supposed to be all right, ”Räty replied.

“This is my own view of this. Given the human rights situation that is there, all the shocking videos and news that have been heard from there, this is unacceptable, ”he continued.

Räty earlier on Wednesday also called on the Jokers on his Twitter account to fight for Western values.

“Fight for human rights. Fight for a better future. Fight for what is right! ”, Räty wrote.