Hockey The posts would move in the opening round of the Finnish-Swedish match

Teemu Turunen threw into the tube, Emil Pettersson did the same.

Tolpat would collide when Finland challenged the host team in Malmö, Sweden, in the hockey EHT tournament. The teams couldn’t get any closer to it in an evenly thick installment.

Teemu Turunen first knocked on a pole and Sweden Emil Pettersson fired through at least one bounce into the top tube.

The situation is 0-0 after the first batch.

Unpainted the opening against Tre Kronor was much better than against Russia and the Czech Republic.

The spark was missing from the game, but it is so easy when Finland and Sweden meet and go to the opening round. There were no good situations until the traffic jam, if we forget a couple of poles.

Head coach Jukka Jalonen milled the chains with new changes to make new ones then Saturday’s Czech game. Harri Säteri took a place between the poles as he had done against Russia.

St. Petersburg Playing in SKA Miro Aaltonen got the first center spot, and he actually got the best finish of the match. Markus Nurmi put the puck in front of the goal, but Aaltonen lifted over a meter and a half.

In the first match of Valentine’s Day, Russia knocked down the Czech Republic 7-4 and secured the victory in the Malmö tournament. The Czech Republic was nailed to an anchor.

The match has been scored after HS and the game is being followed by HS.