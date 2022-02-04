Friday, February 4, 2022
Hockey The playoffs will be played with the new system, the decision of the regular season will be postponed

February 4, 2022
Korona is once again causing changes to the League’s plans for the rest of the season.

Hockey league the decision for the regular season will be postponed by five days due to the match transfers caused by the corona. The regular season therefore ends on March 22nd.

The match schedule for the final rounds of the regular season has been redesigned for game days.

“The placement of the previously postponed matches in the regular season was no longer successful during the period limited by the last day of play in the original program, and we had to extend the regular season by less than a week,” said Arto I. Järvelä, the competition director. website.

The playoffs start on March 24th. The playoffs will be played in the playoffs. Continuers will be decided on the basis of common points, not common goals.

Otherwise, the playoffs are played as usual with the best of seven system.

