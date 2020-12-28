Hockey The players’ association sent a letter of demand to the League – pictures of the players were used without permission

The league and player association convention expired at the end of April.

Hockey The players’ association, the Finnish Ice Hockey Association (SJRY), sent a letter of demand to the League on Monday because the parties have not reached an agreement on the terms of the new convention.

The convention between SJRY and the League expired at the end of April, but the League has continued to operate as before, according to a release from the Players’ Association. The convention defines, among other things, players ‘holiday periods, health care, pension and accident insurance, and various campaigns, including the use of players’ photographs.

“The league has, among other things, continued to use players’ images and credentials, even though it does not have the permission or right to do so without the convention and SJRY, ”the chairman Teemu Ramstedtin signed bulletin says.

According to the players’ association, preparations for the new package began more than a year ago in the autumn, ie before the coronavirus pandemic.

“In SJRY’s view, the pandemic has not contributed to the absence of new agreements,” the release said.

Non-contractual due to the status, the League or its affiliates have not had the right to use player images or credentials since the end of April.

However, the use of images and identification information has continued. The league has not paid compensation to the players or SJRY, according to the players’ association.

According to its press release, the players’ association has made proposals to the League during the negotiations for new agreements and the “very reasonable compensation” included in them.

The boycott of puck players who played KHL in the Jokers and the reimbursement of the costs of dealing with the situation are also rubbing gaps.

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) stated in autumn 2019 The league acted in violation of competition law deciding that the Jokers cannot move to the League during the same season.

“Despite KKV’s decision, the League has denied its involvement in the costs,” the release says.

SJRY demanded that the League pay the handling costs to the players’ association as early as a year ago.

On Monday the players’ association said it was prepared to agree on these costs as part of the new convention.

“As no agreement has been reached on this issue either, SJRY will also demand payment of these costs,” the release said.