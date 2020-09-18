Hockey The players’ association knocks out the league chairman’s speeches about the exception: “Layoffs are out of the question”

Finland The Hockey Association, ie the players’ association, will not accept any layoffs during the beginning of the hockey season.

League chairman Heikki Hiltunen said on Thursday Ylelle, that a club or clubs in difficulty during the interest period may, by virtue of an exception, run down their activities and expenses. This would effectively mean layoffs in clubs.

A proposal for an exception clause will be made at the shareholders’ meeting at the beginning of October, and Hiltunen believes that the proposal will pass.

“Players Association recalls that league clubs have entered into certain financially significant obligations, such as fixed-term employment contracts, which they cannot get rid of by voluntary suspension due to financial difficulties or downtime. In such situations, for example, layoffs are out of the question, ”the players’ association’s press release states.

According to the players’ association, it was not informed of the league’s plans in advance, but the news was communicated to the association and the players through the media. In its release, the players’ association hopes for more open interaction with the League.

“If necessary the players’ association takes legal action to secure the rights of the players under the agreements as well as under the law. “

The league is scheduled to start on October 1st.