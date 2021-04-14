Hockey The players’ association and the Finnish Championship League reached an agreement – the agreement signed on Tuesday extends to spring 2024

Finland The Ice Hockey Association and the Finnish Ice Hockey League Ltd have extended their convention until the end of April 2024. At the same time, the model agreement between the players’ association and the league was approved in the agreement defining the rights and obligations of the parties.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday.

“Despite long negotiations, a good negotiating relationship and atmosphere were maintained throughout. It is in our common interest to develop our operations through successful cooperation between clubs and players, ”the Chairman of the Board of the League Heikki Hiltunen commented on the agreement in a player association bulletin.

Agreement also facilitates cooperation from the perspective of the players’ association.

“Our contract negotiations were really long and difficult this time, but I think we got a very good result,” said the chairman of the board of the players’ association. Teemu Ramstedt evaluates.

“The package well guarantees the minimum benefits for the players and on the other hand defines the obligations of both parties. The players want to be developing a common league, and now we can continue this work together in the long run. ”

In addition to common goals, the agreement aims to improve players’ financial security and post-career training opportunities.