Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Hockey The Penguins evened out a series of matches, Kapanen scored

May 19, 2021
The Islanders narrowed down in the second set, but never got alongside the Penguins.

Hockey In the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins have won the New York Islanders 2-1 in the first round of the playoffs. At the same time, the Penguins rose to 1-1 levels in the match series with the New Yorkers.

Pittsburgh scored two goals in the first set. Kasperi Kapanen was scoring another goal.

Teams will meet next time in Finnish time early on Friday. With four wins, you can move on.

