Hockey The Pelicans of Lahti made a surprising snatch: you can enter the league game for 10,000 euros and there is no one else in the stands.

The hockey league is played in empty stands, but the Pelicans are trying a little to make up for the loss of income with their snatch.

In the hockey league the Lahti Pelicans have come up with a special snatch to get extra income for matches played in empty stands. Pelicans sells VIP package for € 10,000 for three matches in January, Pelicans says on its website.

With the VIP package, 1 to 4 people can enter the match, and they are also the only spectators in the match. Seats are limited by red VIP ropes from the main auditorium or wherever the buyer of the package wants to watch the match.

The capture of Pelicans is possible despite the interest restrictions, as the number of people at public events is limited to ten.

VIP viewer or spectators get transportation and also return home ”with a luxury transportation within a 120-kilometer radius of Lahti’s Isku Arena. The package also includes, among other things, the use of a sauna barn, the services of a professional chef and an unlimited number of refreshments.

The VIP package also includes the option to choose the best player on the home team who will hand over to the voter the club or jersey they used in the game, signed after the match.

The VIP opportunity is available on January 14 (Pelicans-Sport), January 16 (Pelicans-Jukurit) and January 22 (Pelicans-SaiPa).