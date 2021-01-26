Hockey The Pelicans didn’t worry about Ryan Lasch’s departure – Lock fell in the top fight

The Pelicans rose steadily alongside Luko to the top spot in the hockey league.

The people of Lahti continued their great hockey in the League by pouring Rauma Luko’s goals in their home bowl on Tuesday 4–2.

The win was the Pelicans’ fifth consecutive and seventh consecutive home win. Winged by it, the people of Lahti rose to the top of the hockey league alongside Luko.

The lock match was the first scoreboard for Lahti residents without moving to Switzerland Ryan Laschia.

“Of course we were aware that Ryan would probably change the landscape at some point. Sure, every team would like to keep a guy like him in a group, but we’re with you. We work together and we want to develop both as a team and as individuals all the time, ”as the captain of Pelicans, 1 + 1 Hannes Björninen said.

Lock head coach Pekka Virta got a handsome 800 matches as a league match on Tuesday. The team didn’t remember to reward their coach’s handsome frontier laundry.

“We weren’t at our best. We were left on foot in every area. The culprit is found in the mirror. Fortunately, the place for face washing will come as early as Wednesday, ”the Rauma striker Sebastian Repo said from below.