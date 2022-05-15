Hockey The passion of the British fans turned the Nokia arena into a football spectator – a long-time supporter follows all the games of his team at the World Cup

The British and Norwegian World Cup matches started as early as 12.20 on Sunday, but there was no information about drowsiness in the half-empty Arena. Thanks for that belonged to the vocal British.

Tampere

Brittifanien the drum group will be muted for the first time after the opening round of the Norwegian-British battle has been played for 16 minutes. Norway will hit their first goal at the Nokia Arena on Sunday.

Or maybe the group is a bit of a grand expression, as there are exactly two brisk drummers in the B2 auditorium. But the ability to strike is second to none.

The match started as early as 12.20, but the atmosphere is anything but Sunday sleepy. Thanks to not only the drummers but also other British fans.

In the second installment, the rhythm loosens twice more, as Norway takes the 3-0 lead.

At least John Oakley has done his best in front of the British national team. He has stood and clasped his hands together for two batches. Practically constantly without breaks.

A group of about 200 British fans have arrived in Tampere for the World Championships, and the mood is at its best in the British football stand.

The shout “Let’s go GB” doesn’t pause much. Except when it switches to the Come your way mantra or the song of encouragement reminiscent of football spectators.

“Can not win if you don’t score goals. And there will be no goals if no shots are taken, ”Oakley sighs after two sets in the hallway of the Nokia arena.

“Maybe the boys are tired, but the second installment was already a better thing to do. Admittedly, we took too many coolers. I would be forced to stay out of the ice box, ”Oakley analyzes.

Britain lost 1 to 5 to the Czech Republic on Saturday, and Norway got into Sunday’s battle refreshed from the break.

Without asking, he admits that the British team gives opponents too much leveling when it comes to skill level.

“The team is in development, but we’re coming.”

Fortunately for Oakley, however, better is promised when we get to play the final set.

The endless Let’s go GB cry still produces good things.

According to the organizers of the competition, about 200 English hockey friends have arrived in Tampere.

From Sheffield a native of Oakley is not only a passionate Sheffield Steelers supporter but also a long-line puck fan.

“Admittedly, I don’t just follow the Steelers or the national team. When the English main series ends, I keep an eye on the games in the lower series. The main thing is the game itself, not just a certain team. ”

He calculates that 30 years of hockey watching are behind him and the feeling is still strong.

What happened after two batches at the Nokia Arena can be summed up in the fact that Norway may have a goal, but the British have a strong emotional superiority. Praised Latvian puck fans are allowed to keep their assets with the British.

“Yes, we try to keep that voice and support our own team in that way. There’s a lot of emotion at stake, ”Oakley says, describing the British fans as a passionate but friendly group in every way.

Canada is considered the birthplace of hockey, but the British are not far behind. Official matches were played in Britain as early as the mid-19th century.

Yet a passionate hockey fan from the power of football and cricket raises exactly one question: why hockey?

“Yeah, good question. I grew up playing football myself, but I tried many different sports, and hockey was one of them. It just stayed. ”

Rune Thege Nilsen got a party in the first two rounds when Norway escaped to lead 3-0.

Oakley Regrets that as a single parent, following the national team has had its own challenges, which are mainly financial. He hasn’t gotten to travel on the national team trip as much as he would have liked.

“Well, I do it from home, too.”

The top or bottom touches of the British national team Oakley doesn’t want to list, but one particular thing rises above the others.

“I like that, especially at the World Cup level, we are underdoggers at every start of the game.”

And sometimes the underlying respondents show their true nature.

There are seven minutes left in the match Robert Dowd narrow to 1–3. Dowd is a Sheffield Steeles player to Oakley’s delight. 40 seconds later Brett Perlini makes the British another, and less than three minutes later Mark Richardson flatten.

“Hey rock’n roll, GB is gonna go!” The cry fills the half-empty Nokia arena to the fullest.

After each goal, the British fans jump to their feet, their hands are placed on the shoulders of their side-by-side friends, and flat-foot jumping stabs the structures of the stands.

Oakley claps his hands harder and harder. It’s nice that the single parent who got on the national team’s trip gets his money’s worth.

Oakley and his friends spend a total of 12 days in Finland. In Tampere, all the matches of the British Premier League are watched and then you get to know Helsinki.

“We’ve already had time to rent a car and tour the areas. We’ll do it more in the intervening days. I’ve been to Lapland sometimes, but it’s great here too. ”

The accommodation was conveniently found via Airbnb just outside Tampere.

Norwegian and the British battle culminates in overtime and a winning goal race in which Norway is slightly better and eventually wins the match 4–3.

In spite of everything, one of the serial points is going crazy for British fans. Shouts and hymns get extra volume than themselves.

Oakley is also more than happy.

“After two batches, I was worried about a lack of goals. In the final round, the team dug into the hats of several rabbits. Now it looks good again. ”

Subscribe to the World Cup newsletter at hs.fi/urheilukirje/

Read all the World Hockey competition stories at hs.fi/aihe/jaakiekon-mm-kisat/