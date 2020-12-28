Hockey The paint cannon, one of the hottest names in the NHL transfer market, made a surprising test deal

Mike Hoffman, 31, was the Florida Panthers ’top scorer and third best scorer last season.

Hockey League Listed among the hottest names in the NHL transfer market Mike Hoffman, 31, is applying for a place in the St. Louis Blues through a test period.

Blues said Early Monday morning in Finnish time he signed a so-called professional try out (PTO) agreement with a Canadian striker.

The PTO agreement allows Hoffman to attend a Blues training camp, but he can still sign the agreement with any NHL club.

In addition, the Blues can be played through the arrangement until the time of the shoulder injury Vladimir Tarasenko transferred to the Long-Term Injured List (LTIR).

Players on the LTIR list do not burden the club’s salary cap.

Hoffman has scored more than 20 goals in the previous six seasons and more than 50 power points in the last five seasons. His goals have settled between 22 and 36 hits.

Guaranteed 20 goal man was raised just over a week ago listed Canadian TSN as the best available free agent.

Last season, Hoffman hit a score of 29 + 39 = 59 in the 69 regular season match, releasing the number one spot on the Florida Panthers internal goal exchange.

Hoffman was third on his team’s points exchange Jonathan Huberdeaun (23 + 55 = 78) and Alexander Barkovin (20 + 42 = 62).

In the entire NHL goal exchange, Hoffman finished 18th.

In the playoffs, Hoffman played four matches at 3 + 2 = 5. He was the stock exchange unit of his club in both points and goals.

NHL clubs start their training camp on either December 31st or January 3rd depending on whether or not the team played in the fall playoffs.

Blues, who acquired Hoffman for his test, will start his training camp in January. The NHL season is scheduled to begin on January 13th.