Hockey The overzealous video coordinator caused Patric Laine to accept the goal in addition to the goal in the evening of two goals

An explanation was obtained for the events of Sunday’s match between Columbus and Carolina.

In the NHL exceptionally, a goal that should have been abandoned was approved in Sunday’s round, and now the course of events has survived, says The Athletic Magazine.

Columbus knocked down Carolina by 3 to 2 goals on Monday, and spoke in the match Patrik Laine benchmarking. In Sunday’s highscore, Carolina took the score with 6-5 goals instead, and the team’s 4-3 goal, which Laine called, was the most talked about. ”the biggest joke”, Which he has seen.

Columbus head coach John Tortorella challenged the goal offside, and the situation began to be investigated from videos in the NHL video room in Toronto.

The video shows that Vincent Trocheck was offside, at the start of the attack, and the goal should have been abandoned. Why then didn’t that happen?

Head of NHL Hockey Operations Colin Campbell told The Athletic that at no point in the video room was it confirmed that the paint would be accepted.

In the arena training a video coordinator to ensure that the Toronto video room and ice judges are able to communicate using headphones and iPads.

“The video technician is supposed to van coordinate this from the press stand level. They are not meant to participate. We communicate with the referees, ”Campbelle explained.

“We had sent the first video to the line judges when we heard a voice on the line saying‘ the situation is not offside, the goal is acceptable ’. He said it twice. Line judges (Jonny Murray and Tyson Baker) heard it, took off his headphones and set out to pronounce the judgment. ’

At this point, the Toronto video room understood the seriousness of the situation, and line judges tried to get back on the edge of the trough to watch other videos of the situation as well.

Coronavirus instruction became a problem. An officer sitting in an ice rink is required to disinfect the headphones after use. In this way, he did not immediately put them in his head, but the game had time to start.

“We shouted on the line, ‘Get the line judges back, Get them back,’ because normally he (the clerk) puts the headphones on his head right away.”

On the other on a break, the cool that Columbus got from the wrong challenge was taken away, but the goal was not. According to Campbell, the reason was that there was no precedent for the situation.

“This was an unfortunate incident. The video coordinator was eager and willing to participate, but that was not his job. ”

“She feels awful, just like us.”