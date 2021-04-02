Hockey The opening round of the league playoffs is played in CHL format, the goal difference between the two matches is decisive

To prevent the effects of the pandemic on the playoffs, a corona bubble is being considered.

Hockey The league announces that the first round of the playoffs is set to begin on April 15th. The regular season ends two days earlier.

In the opening round of the playoffs, the teams will face 7-10 in the regular season. The team that finished seventh will face the tenth and the team that finished eighth in the regular season will face the ninth.

The game system of the opening round will be condensed from the previous one, and the successor of the match pairs will survive in two matches.

In the first the round is played on a system familiar from the European Champions League CHL Playoffs. The decisive criterion is the goal difference between the two matches. Matches start in the regular season at the weaker home court.

In the first match, the playing time is 60 minutes, and no overtime will be played if the match is tied. The second match will be settled in extra time if the goals of the two games are tied. Unlike the CHL, the match is played until the settlement, just like the League Playoffs.

Any overtime will be played as a normal match against five to five. Actual playing time penalties continue for overtime.

In the situation, where at the start of Playoffs matches the team does not have time to participate in the series it should start due to quarantine, the next team will be promoted to the first round according to the regular season ranking. Match pairs are adjusted according to the regular season rankings.

In the semifinals of the top eight teams, three match wins are played in a tighter system than usual. The semi-finals will start on April 19th. The semi-finals are also played in a concise way.

The final match program will be affected by, among other things, the type of testing protocol required for any breaks. This will be resolved in collaboration with doctors over the next week.

The final series will also be played shorter than normal. The Finnish champion will be determined before the start of the World Championships on May 21.

Because the playoff schedule for the playoffs is tight, it does not allow the quarantined team to wait and the match schedule to be significantly modified. If a team is unable to match a match, it will be deemed to have lost the match. If a team’s quarantine lasts longer, it will also lose the match series.

The league is also considering partially relocating Playoffs to the same venue, the so-called bubble conditions, if, based on discussions with medical experts, this will significantly minimize the risk of infection.

The investigation into the transition to Bubble continues.