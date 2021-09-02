Hockey The opening of the jokers in the KHL league started with a loss

Ak Bars Kazan left the Helsinki team to zero.

Helsinki The eighth season of the Jokers in the Eastern European Hockey League KHL started with a loss.

Ak Bars Kazan bounced the Jokers at home with goals 3-0 (2-0, 1-0, 0-0). Ak Bars is a three-time champion of the league, so the Helsinki team immediately got tough resistance at the top.

Kirill Paniokov scored by the home side in 7.08. Canadian Jordan Weal finished a 2-0 hit at the end of the first set with force. Weal was on his way: he gave a pass to Paniokov’s opening goal.

The only goal scored in the second set Nikita Diniak in time 34.39.

Anders Lindbäck returned to the Jokerie finish. Defender will make their KHL debut in Kazan from Jokeri players Petteri Lindbohm as well as attackers Kalle Kossila, Teemu Turunen and Hannes Björninen.

Lindbohm is the spring 2019 world champion. He made a two-year deal with the Jokers.

The match at Kazanin Tatneft Arena was followed by 3,244 spectators.

On Saturday, the Jokers will meet Neftekhimikik at the away field.

