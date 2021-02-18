Hockey The NHL top two is no different: Connor McDavid reached 500 points just as fast as Sidney Crosby

NHL Hockey League got the newest member of one of the elite groups when Edmonton star striker Connor McDavid reached 500 regular season points when Oilers won Winnipeg the night before Thursday in Finnish time.

NHL said by statistical coincidence, McDavid went to the mark exactly as long (or a little) as the Pittsburgh Penguins icon At Sidney Crosby.

The 500th NHL power point in McDavid’s career came with a pass Jesse Puljujärven to the finish. For McDavid, who is playing through sixth, the match was 369th, and Crosby reached half a thousand just as quickly, breaking the barrier in his fifth season of 2009-10.

McDavid and Crosby are the fastest active players with 500 points. Through time, they are the eighth fastest. The number one in the statistics is who other than Wayne Gretzky, who needed 500 points for a meager 234 matches.

Statistics second Mario Lemieux is the only one, along with Gretzky, to have reached five hundred in less than 300 games. At Lemieux, the limit came against him in the 287th game.

Jari Kurri is through time the sixth fastest 500 point player. Kurri recorded 500 full NHL careers in the 356th game.