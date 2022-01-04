Hockey The NHL top team changed, Alexandar Georgiev, familiar from TPS, in the top spot

The New York Rangers defeated the Edmonton Oilers and rose to the top of the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers keeper Mikko Koskinen failed to fight his team to win the hockey NHL when the New York Rangers took the match to their home scores on a 4-1 score.

The Rangers rose to the NHL peak with a draw with the Washington Capitals, while Edmonton was already fourth in the pipeline.

Koskinen blocked a total of 24 shots in the match, and his rejection percentage was 85.7.

Rangersin Alexandar Georgieville there were 33 pesticides with a high control rate of 97.1%. For Georgiev, who has a background in TPS, the victory was the first in almost a month, he says NHL.com.

Edmonton The Finnish striker who missed the power points also played in the ranks Jesse Puljujärvi, which accumulated more than 14 minutes of playing time.

Rangers’ only Finnish confirmation Kaapo Kakko was on the ice for more than 20 minutes but did not reach the power points.

Rangersin became the scorer of the match Ryan Strome, who scored the team ‘s third goal and scored the first two.

The other two NHL matches of the night had to be postponed earlier.