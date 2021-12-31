Hockey The NHL racket surprise surprised the goalkeeper with his patent banker: “French bang!”

Alexandre Texier ran onto the pitch with one hand.

NHL A racquet master playing at Columbus Blue Jackets Alexandre Texier, 22, showed off his skills in Friday night ‘s match against Nashville Predators.

The Frenchman whipped the puck to the finish with a one-handed shot. He pushed the puck forward and slid it at the tip of his racket in surprise David Rittichin between the legs.

The narrators of the match got excited about the hit and immediately came up with a name to deceive.

“French bastard!” they declared.

Texier said after the match at a press conferencethat he would not have dared to try a one-handed shot from the beginning of the season when his self-confidence was not at its peak. Now, however, the moment felt right.

“That’s one way to paint, too,” he said, shrugging.

The young Frenchman has presented the same delusion once before. Last season, he surprised the Florida Panthers goalkeeper with his push Chris Driedgerin.

Against Nashville, Texier’s goal winged Columbus to a tough victory. Teammate Patrik Laine the attempt failed when he lost the puck as he approached the goal.