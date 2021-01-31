Hockey The news agency Reuters glowed the Lahti Pelicans, the name once slipped wrong

A Reuters video tells of Pelicans ’desire to be the world’s first carbon-neutral hockey team.

Hockey League club Lahti Pelicans received fairly wide publicity on Sunday when news agency Reuters shared a video of the team on Twitter.

The video shows excerpts from Pelicans’ match against Mikkeli Jukurei on January 16. The Pelicans played the match in green special shirts, where the team celebrated the fact that Lahti will be the European environmental capital in 2021.

In addition to match flashes, a Reuters video tells of Pelicans ’desire to be the world’s first carbon-neutral hockey team.

Its however, Lahti and Pelicans are apparently strangers to Reuters that the name in the narrator’s mouth once changes to Penguins, i.e. penguins.

The video, shared by Reuters, had already been viewed more than 140,000 times on Sunday afternoon.