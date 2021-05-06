Hockey The New York Rangers, in the middle of a battlefield, received a giant fine for criticizing the disciplinary boss

Former top player Chris Drury rises to lead the renowned NHL club.

Hockey The NHL League has beaten the New York Rangers with a fine of $ 250,000, or more than € 207,000, for criticizing the league’s discipline.

Rangers was criticized by the disciplinary boss George Parroswhose resignation was publicly demanded by the club.

“We don’t expect our clubs to agree on every disciplinary decision, but the level at which the Rangers expressed their disagreement is unacceptable. It is really unfair to question George Parros ’professionalism and dedication to his role,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a league release.

Fine the chain of events that led began at the beginning of the week as the Rangers played against the Washington Capitals.

Capitals Canadian striker Tom Wilson murmured the Rangers, who had landed on ice Pavel Butshnevitshia. Teammate Artemi Panarin came to the aid of Butshnevich. Panarin lost his helmet, after which Wilson seemed to slam him into the hair, dangerously holding on to the ice.

Rangers said Russian star Panarin suffered a lower body injury in the situation, which keeps him on the sidelines until the end of the regular season. Wilson survived the brawl with fines of $ 5,000, or about $ 4,150, but he was not banned from playing.

Many saw Wilson’s punishment as mild, and the Rangers issued a harsh bulletin that the NHL now punished with a substantial fine.

Rangers and the Capitals faced Finnish time again early on Thursday, and the start of the match went into full swing.

Immediately after the starting whistle, there were three fights on the ice. In just over four minutes, there had been a total of six fights. One of them involved Wilson, who was attacked by the Rangers Brendan Smith went.

Capitals announced after the opening round that Wilson was no longer playing in the match due to an upper body injury. Capitals grabbed a 4-2 away win in the match.

Rangers, who lost their playoff game, announced Wednesday that the president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton do not continue in office. The roles of chairman and GM will be taken over by a former top player Chris Drury, who jumps into the pests from the place of the assistant GM.