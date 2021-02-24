Hockey The new executive director of the Hockey Players Association was allowed to leave

He had less than half a year in his new position.

Finland hockey players ‘association, or more commonly the players’ association, has fired its new executive director.

Jari Kostiainen began his work on August 24 and the probationary period was not extended when it ended in February. Kostiainen’s employment ended abruptly on Tuesday, but SJRY told his members, the players, on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Players’ Association Teemu Ramstedt did not want to comment on the case to HS in any way.

SRJY applied for a new executive director last year after serving the association for more than 19 years Jarmo Saarela retired in early November. Saarela still works in the background as an advisor, even though she is no longer in a permanent employment relationship.

Former league player Iiro Järvi perform the duties of the Executive Director. The lake has long been on the payroll of the players’ association.

Is the association launched a search for a new executive director, chairman Ramstedt?

“I can’t comment on this either.”

SRJY represents league players and also Mestis hockey players in domestic hockey.