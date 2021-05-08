Hockey The lock knocked out TPS in the second final of the League and equalized the match wins

The finals will move to Turku next.

League regular season winner Lukko restored the expected balance of power in the Finnish Championship finals when he covered the away team’s TPS 4-0 in the second final on Saturday.

Both teams are two wins away from the Finnish championship, as the wins in the match series are exactly 1–1.

In the first final game, the visitor TPS managed to surprise the pre-favorite Luko as if from behind a tree. In the second encounter, the Rauma team was more precise and bored TPS’s blade with patience.

TPS was still well involved in the winning battle in the first set, but Lukko dominated the second set to a great extent. It also took advantage of its second set finish when Eetu Koivistoinen and Aleksi Saarela acquired a 2-0 lead to Luko with their hits every more than two minutes.

Koivistoinen, who leads the playoffs in the playoffs with a score of 4 + 7, fired 1–0 in a time of 34.35, and the hit goes partly to TPS’s goal after the Russian goalkeeper changed after the opening final. Andrei Karejevin to the spike.

Karejev has been TPS’s number one goalkeeper along the way, but he was injured in the playoffs, leaving the responsibility for the fight from the semi-finals until the first final. Karri Rämö. Rämö, who played perfectly in the final opening, had to give up the goal for one reason or another.

Another In the time of 36.37, Saarela, a knee national team hockey player, was able to place 2–0 practically empty goals in Sebastian Revon after toil.

The TPS attacking game was in the pursuit of two goals using random counterattacks. Lukko suppressed the opponent’s desire to play with his bitterness, and TPS’s number one chain led by Juuso Pärssinen was not the leader of the away team.

Canadian defender Thomas Gregoiren in the final round, a shot of 3-0 was the last nail in the TPS coffin. Repo scored 4-0 in the last minute with an empty goal.

Lock management is described by goalkeeper counter readings. Lock Lassi Lehtinen needed 13 fights for the playoffs, Tare’s Karejev contracted 37 fights.

The win in the lock was not surprising as it has taken TPS to victories 6-2 in the regular season and finals this season.

From the lock was a second-place Slovak striker banned from the side in the second final Kristian Pospisil. In the first final, Lukon was the 13th striker Toni Koivisto took Revo’s place on the other side of the number one chain led by Koivistoinen.

In the first final, a defender who got 5 + 20 minutes cold from the kneeling and passed out of the pitch Eemil Viro was in the second final in TPS ‘s lineup.

Lukko has hosted the first two finals in Rauma in the final series. On Monday and Tuesday, TPS will be home in Turku.