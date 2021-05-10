Hockey The lock knocked down TPS for the second time in a row – the second Finnish Championship gold in club history is no longer a victory

The lock knocked down TPS in the guest tray 3–1. The team’s more than 120-minute zero tube broke nine seconds before the final buzzer.

TPS – Lock 1-3

The lock leads to 2-1 victories.

Hockey Rauman Lukko, who won the regular season of the league, is victorious from the second Finnish championship in his club history.

In the third final played on Monday, Lukko knocked down the Turku Palloseura away goal by 3-1 and moved to the 2-1 lead in the match series. The fourth final will be played on Tuesday in Turku.

The lock started the end of the opening round of the goal with his underpower. TPS: n Markus Nurmi dropped the disc towards the blue line, Julius Mattila read the situation correctly and escaped through.

Lauri Pajuniemi beat Mattila upside down worth a penalty shot, and the Swedish defender was not chosen as the best player in the regular season of the League Robin Press mistaken for his rank.

Press took the puck far back to the TPS finish Karri Rämön out of reach of the shield hand, tempered to allow Rämö to stretch for combat and then lifted the puck to the finish.

Sebastian Repo (0-2) and Pavol Skalický (0–3) sealed Luko’s victory with their hits to an empty TPS goal.

TPS: n Aarne Intonen broke Lassi Lehtinen zero seconds before the final buzzer. Lehtinen had time to keep his goal clean for 123 minutes and 27 seconds.

