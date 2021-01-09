Hockey The lock grabbed the top spot in the League alone

The lynx fled to KalPaa in Kuopio. The picked up Jukurit letter in Tampere is past Tappara.

Hockey league leading Lukko captured his top spot in the main series on Saturday. The team from Rauma defeated JYP 2–0 in Jyväskylä and jerked the three-point lead to Ilves, who was second.

Both goals of the lock against JYP were born of superiority. In the opening batch Pavol Skalicky struck 1-0 after just over three minutes, and in the third inning Eetu Koivistoinen fired in the middle of the lot 2–0.

Lock readings describe lock management. JYP goalkeeper Markus Ruusu toiled in front of 39 fights, with Luko’s goal Oskari Setänen reached in his zero game with 12 fights.

The last previous JYP in the league table has won one of his last six matches.

Lock the nearest threat Ilves lost to KalPaa 2-3 in Kuopio. Canadian defender of KalPan Jesse Graham bait two hits. In the third match, KalPa took their first win of the season in the third encounter.

The other Tampere team Tappara also lost. It lost 3–1 lead in its home hall when the pick-up Jukurit applied for victory points to Mikkeli with 5–3 goals. Defender of the Jukurs Axel Rindell scored 1 + 2 points.

The jukers are in a good mood, as they won KalPan in the Savo domination race on Friday.

Tappara, who finished tenth in the league table, has won only two of his last six matches.

Aces took a long time home win when it knocked down the Flies in Pori 3–0. The aces had last won on their home ice on October 9th.

Aces Sami Aittokallio kept the score at 0 with 24 goals. Otto Kivenmäki bait two hits.

The guests’ trip to Satakunta was miserable. The Oulu crew lost 0–3 to Luko in Rauma on Friday.

SaiPa took his third consecutive win by beating the Pelicans 4-2 at home. SaiPan Santeri Virtanen scored two goals. The Pelicans took the lead with a 2-1 lead.

The victory was SaiPalle’s third in a row.

Sport defeated HPK 4–3 in their home hall after the winning goal competition. In actual time, leaguejumbo HPK led the match twice with two goals. The winning goal was decided by Sport Janne Keränen.