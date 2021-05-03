Hockey The lock finally overtook his Tappara comb and advanced to the League finals

Mikko Petman scored the only goal of the decisive semi-final.

Monday May 3 is the day in the history of Rauma Luko, which reached the finals, when the team finally managed to win the Tappara hockey league playoffs. The semi-finals ended for Luko with 3-1 victories.

The first encounter was the final of the spring of 1988, when Tappara took the Finnish championship 4–1. Then, before this spring, Tappara dropped Luko six times in either the semi-finals or the semi-finals.

Now was finally the turn of Lukko, who won the decisive semi-final 1-0, as the goalkeeper Lassi Lehtinen kept zero and Mikko Petman scored the only goal Toni Koiviston from the input.

“I didn’t play many substitutions in the match. In that situation, we got into a counterattack, I fired and Mikko put the rebound in, ”Koivisto said.

Koivisto was already involved in 2001, when the first of six losing match series of the 21st century was played. Only the spring of 2013 was missed, and then Koivisto won silver in the Swedish league in the Luleå team.

“We probably had a better team now than there have been many times before. We were stronger, ”says Koivisto, who is hunting for his first league championship.

Final place is only second to Luko in the hockey league. Acting head coach Erik Hämäläinen is now leading his team against TPS.

“Making matters. We do not have any slogans or slogans for spring, ”Hämäläinen said.