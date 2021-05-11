Hockey The lock championship got mixed up in Rauma – see how the club’s second Finnish Hockey Championship gold was celebrated after the match

Lukko returned on Tuesday to become the Finnish champion of hockey after a 58-year break.

Lock The second Finnish hockey championship in club history mixed Rauma on Tuesday night.

The trumpets sounded, the flags fluttered and the fountains filled after Lukko had knocked down the Turku Ball Club League in the fourth final with 6-2 goals.

Self-made copies of the Canadian cup were also raised at the championship party. The city’s statues had been worn with Luko’s jerseys before.

Helena Viljanen (left), Jukka Viljanen, Timo Viljanen and Pekka Viljanen celebrating the lock championship. Timo had a trophy he made himself.­

The riotous golden festival is not an everyday sight in the street scene of Rauma, as Lukko celebrated his previous hockey championship in the spring of 1963.

The season that ended on Tuesday was a real success story for Luko, as the club also won the regular season. In addition, Lukko’s under-20s won the Finnish Championships in their age group.

The tractors participated in Luko’s gold festival in Rauma­

The fan base is celebrating.­

Festive people in the center of Old Rauma.­