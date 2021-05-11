Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Hockey The lock championship got mixed up in Rauma – see how the club’s second Finnish Hockey Championship gold was celebrated after the match

by admin
May 11, 2021
in World
Lukko returned on Tuesday to become the Finnish champion of hockey after a 58-year break.

Lock The second Finnish hockey championship in club history mixed Rauma on Tuesday night.

The trumpets sounded, the flags fluttered and the fountains filled after Lukko had knocked down the Turku Ball Club League in the fourth final with 6-2 goals.

Self-made copies of the Canadian cup were also raised at the championship party. The city’s statues had been worn with Luko’s jerseys before.

Helena Viljanen (left), Jukka Viljanen, Timo Viljanen and Pekka Viljanen celebrating the lock championship. Timo had a trophy he made himself.­Picture: Joonas Salli / People of Satakunta

Lukko is the Finnish champion of hockey.­Picture: Juha Sinisalo / Lehtikuva

The riotous golden festival is not an everyday sight in the street scene of Rauma, as Lukko celebrated his previous hockey championship in the spring of 1963.

The season that ended on Tuesday was a real success story for Luko, as the club also won the regular season. In addition, Lukko’s under-20s won the Finnish Championships in their age group.

Golden celebration in the center of Old Rauma.­Picture: Juha Sinisalo / Lehtikuva

Celebration in Rauma.­Picture: Juha Sinisalo / Lehtikuva

Celebration in the center of Old Rauma.­Picture: Juha Sinisalo / Lehtikuva

The tractors participated in Luko’s gold festival in Rauma­Picture: Joonas Salli / The People of Satakunta

The fan base is celebrating.­Picture: Juha Sinisalo / Lehtikuva

Festive people in the center of Old Rauma.­Picture: Juha Sinisalo / Lehtikuva

In the center of Old Rauma, Rauma will celebrate the Finnish Hockey Championship won by Rauma Luko on 11 May 2021.­Picture: Juha Sinisalo / Lehtikuva

