Hockey The little lions returned to the medal stand – Captain Jere Lassila as a point boss

Finland the hockey national team of the boys under the age of 18 defeated the Czech Republic 4-1 in the World Championship bronze match. The medal is Finland’s 12th and first since the 2018 World Championships in boys’ history.

Captain Jere Lassilaattacker Joakim Kemell and goalkeeper Topias Leinonen were among the best in the bronze medal match played in Landshut, Germany. Lassila added 2 + 2 and Kemell 2 + 1.

The United States and Sweden, which defeated Finland in yesterday’s semi-finals, will play World Cup gold later this Sunday.