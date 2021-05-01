Saturday, May 1, 2021
Hockey The Little Lions poured the German crush count on the World Cup ice

by admin
May 1, 2021
in World
0

Finland won the game with a score of 10–0. Niko Huuhtanen and Samu Salminen twice scored.

Little lions has taken a crushing victory over Germany in the under-18 boys ’World Hockey Championships. Finland won the game with a score of 10–0.

The first round ended with the Little Lions already in the 5-0 lead.

In the United States in the early morning Finnish time in a match played Niko Huuhtanen and Samu Salminen both scored two goals.

With their victory Finland became the first in its block. Russia, the United States and the Czech Republic play in the same block as Finland and Germany.

