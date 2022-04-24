Hockey The little lions didn’t bump like Sweden, but won the World Cup again

Latvia, which surprised Sweden, fell 4-1.

Finland the national hockey team for boys under the age of 18 continued the World Championships in Germany by winning the Latvian 4-1 on Sunday.

Finland have won both of their matches and will face Sweden in the final game on Tuesday, which suddenly lost to Latvia on Saturday.

Finland got into the match without their number one goal Joakim Kemellbut Kasper Halttunen took the Little Lions to the lead in the opening round. Dans Locmelis however, equalized with a penalty shot even before the end of the batch.

Finland settled the game against persistent resistance in the second round when the captain first hit Jere Lassila and then Elmeri Valley. The goals came in less than two minutes. In the final round, Halttunen, 16, finished 4–1 with his second hit of the day.