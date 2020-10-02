Hockey The lions will reach the trough in the fall, the Karelian tournament will be played with special arrangements

Hartwall Arena is played for a limited audience.

Hockey The traditional Karelian tournament, which is part of the Euro Hockey Tour series, will be played in Helsinki in November with special arrangements. The Hockey Association announced on Fridaythat permission has been obtained from the authorities to play the tournament.

“It’s hugely great for the A national team to be able to play for a long time. The Karelia tournament is one of the annual milestones of national team activities and now its importance is further emphasized: the last time we played was in the Swedish EHT tournament last February, ”the A-national team gm Jere Lehtinen said in a press release.

Last spring, the Lions were not in the trough, as the World Championships for men, among others, were canceled due to the coronavirus.

Audience The Helsinki tournament is currently open to 4,500 spectators, as well as fence guests. The matches in which Finland does not play are played without the audience.

In the tournament in addition to Finland, the Czech Republic, Russia and Sweden are playing. Coronavirus tests are performed both in the countries of origin and after arrival in Finland. Tournament participants are booked in their own hotel and movement is not allowed except in the hotel and Hartwall Arena and in their immediate vicinity.