Hockey The lions tormented their inefficiency, but turned to victory from the Czech Republic in the EHT tournament

Vili Saarijärvi scored a decisive goal in the winning shot competition.

Finland the men’s hockey team won the EHT tournament in the Czech Republic 3–2. Vili Saarijärvi scored a tie in the third set and scored a decisive goal in the winning shot competition. For Lions, the win is the first in the Swedish tournament. On Thursday, Russia bent Finland 3–2.

“The Czech Republic was very good. This was the eighth match of the season. These matches are for every player in a tough school to evolve for the better. Even today there was a tough standard. [Janne] Juvonen kept us involved in his fights, ”Finland’s head coach Jukka Jalonen said at a virtual press conference.

In its home tournament in November, Finland won one of three matches and was able to do the same in Russia in December. In the Swedish tournament, the quota win came off in the second match, so in Sunday’s final game against Sweden, the Lions have a chance at their best EHT balance of the season so far.

“You have to be ready for 60 minutes in these games. We are playing so that we can develop better, ”Jalonen ran towards the project advancing the World Cup.

In Malmö in the match played by the Czech Republic Matej Blümel surprised Finnish goalkeeper Juvonen (30 fights) already in the second minute of the match.

The lions took half a batch of two men under the force when Jarkko Parikka and Axel Rindell biting the sheath in the ice rink. At the end of the batch Otso Rantakari took two minutes, but Juvonen rejected the Czech attempts.

“The opponent quickly got the opening goal, but the dudes handled the underpower well,” the national team debutant Aleksi Klemetti summed up the opening round in an interview with TV5.

Finland got its chance in the second installment with three overwhelming strengths, but failed to surprise Patrik Bartosakia (20 fights).

“Playing felt good, but the scoring stayed in the barrel. With the last superiority, we already got good places, ”the first center Mikael Ruohomaa referred to the superiority of the second batch.

In the closing round, Rindell took a two-minute, during which Radan Lenc doubled the Czech leadership. Shortly after the setback Teemu Turunen completed the narrowing of Finland. Saarijärvi equalized with superiority after the middle of the third set and stretched the game to extra time.

“The feed speed of the force majeure needs to be improved, but in the end we scored an important goal,” Jalonen praised the force majeure five that produced the result at the last possible moment.