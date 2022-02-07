Hockey The lion’s star guard was isolated – the team leader downloaded a loud text to the Chinese authorities

Jussi Olkinuora is asymptomatic in isolation.

Lions Monday in Beijing got a special turnaround when the team’s star guard Jussi Olkinuora was picked up by ambulance for corona isolation.

Ilta-Sanomat reached the Lions team leader from Beijing on Monday night Mika Kortelainenwho wondered about the whole case.

“The locals call it a close contact situation that caused Jussi to be isolated. Now his CT scores are being monitored. A couple of hours before he left the isolation, there was an announcement that the ambulance was in the yard,” Kortelainen said.

The Lions’ leadership team tried to turn the heads of the authorities, but to no avail.

“We tried our best to do something so Juss wouldn’t have to leave, but unfortunately the local rules came. If he is ill, then it must go so that he will be isolated, but it is ridiculous that a healthy man will be isolated. ”

Olkinuora is the second player in the Lions to be isolated. Marko Anttila was previously asymptomatic in hotel isolation.

Olkinuora gave several negative test results in Finland, but the pace changed in China.

“Here, the CT values ​​bounced down. There have been positive and negative test results here. You cannot fight the Chinese authorities, ”Kortelainen said.

According to Kortelainen, despite the challenges of the last few days, there has been a good and waiting atmosphere in the Lions team before Thursday’s opening match against Slovakia.

“Meininki in the gang is good, but this is completely unreasonable. The guys are dragged almost to the ambulance and quarantine hotel almost in the middle of training. What the hell, ”Kortelainen downloaded.

