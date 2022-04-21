Hockey The lions shook their heads in Joensuu, Norway, in the final round

Jere Innala scored 1 + 3.

Finland won the men’s hockey match in Joensuu, Norway, on Thursday 6-2.

Finland’s goals did Toni Rajala, Niko Ojamäki, Miro Aaltonen, Jere Sallinen, Sakari Manninen and Jere Innala. Innala scored 1 + 3 points.

In the opening round, Kristian Jakobsson took Norway to lead 1–0. Toni Rajala equalized to 1-1 just over three minutes later after the Norwegian ice.

Norway took another lead when Magnus Geheb did in the second installment with a force of 2–2. Niko Ojamäki leveled to 2–2 less than three minutes before the end of the set.

The Lions settled the match at the beginning of the third set, when Aaltonen’s 3–2 and Sallinen’s 4–2 goals only mattered one minute and 41 seconds. Finland took the final set 4–0.

“It was a bit of a wet match for the first two rounds. Was not at our best. Fighting gaming was scarce, ”Finland’s head coach Jukka Jalonen summed up the first 40 minutes for TV5.

Norway fell off the heels in the third installment.

“Norway’s spine was cut at the beginning of the third round, but there was room for improvement,” saw head coach Jalonen.

The teams will meet in Kuopio on Friday. The Norwegian game was Finland’s third preparatory national match before the May World Cup. Finland defeated Denmark twice last week.