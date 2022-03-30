Hockey The lions rose to the top of the world list

The women’s national team is third in the rankings.

Finland the men’s hockey national team is at the forefront of the International Hockey Federation’s IIHF world list in March. Finland, which won Olympic gold in Beijing, overtook Canada.

Canada is number one on the women’s world list, winning the World Cup last year and Olympic gold in Beijing last month. It ignored the United States, which had been number one for six years.

Finland is third on the women’s world list and has taken the Olympic bronze. It has been Finland’s ranking ranking since 2015.

Russia continues to be third on the world rankings and the United States fourth.