Hockey The lions remained at zero and suffered their first defeat in preparation for the World Cup

The Lions got to practice a game of underpower with a contract, and it succeeded against Sweden.

Finland the men’s hockey team suffered their first defeat in their World Cup qualifiers when Sweden took a 2-0 win in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Sweden scored in the first set Elmer Söderblom and in the second installment Filip Roos, who scored 1 + 1 points in the match.

In its first two tournament games, Finland defeated the host country in the Czech victory goal race and then Austria, but on the day of Labor, there was zero in the Lions’ goal column.

“Sweden probably deserved its victory. One goal should have been made so that we could have gotten under the skin mentally, ”Finland’s head coach Jukka Jalonen said to TV5.

Finland played against Sweden Jussi Olkinuora, who scored 26 bouts in the match. Swedish goalkeeper Marcus Högberg hit 21 times in front of the puck.

The lions were able to practice the game of underpower with a contract, as Finland was sentenced to six two-minute colds. The game of force majeure went well, as Sweden could not punish with force once.

Sweden, which lost 3–9 to the Czech Republic on Saturday, was compensated against Finland for the loss they suffered in a mutual match at the Beijing Olympics.

Finland has won both Denmark and Norway twice in the preparatory national matches in the spring season.

