Hockey The lions overthrew the Czech Republic in a protracted victory shootout

The solution to the EHT match played in Ostrava was only seen in the eighth pair of the winning shot.

Finland the men’s hockey team won the host country in the EHT tournament 2-1 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The solution was only seen in the eighth pair of the winning shootout when Sakari Mannisen hit ended the match.

The Lions took the lead at 15.20 when Teemu Hartikainen fired with force with a puck from Manninen’s feed through the top bar into the net. At the end of the second installment of the Czech Republic Jiri Cernoch fired with force over the handicap. In addition to Manninen, the Finns succeeded in the shooting competition Sami Vatanen and Oliwer Kaski.

Lions played a balanced opening round, but in the second round Kari Jalosen coached by the Czech Republic, the game was run for long periods at the Finnish defense.

The Czech Republic received the puck once in the second round Jussi Olkinuoran guarded the goal post until Cernoch, who had the best shot sector, straighted the tie Michael Spacekin from the feed.

There were no goals in the third round, so a solution was sought for extra time and still for the winning shot race. The Czech Republic was in trouble, but was the fourth and fifth entrepreneur Roman Cervenka and Jiri Smejkal took the solution to further pairs. In the end, Manninen’s shot brought Finland a victory.

Olkinuora, who took 32 fights in the match, was one of the absolute characters of the Lions.

The lions will meet in the Czech EHT tournament in Austria on Saturday and Sweden on Sunday. At the same time, the matches are preparations for the World Championships starting in May 13, which will be held in Tampere and Helsinki.