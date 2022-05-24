Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Hockey The Lions hit the second goal, actor Tommi Korpela’s “judge dance” delights – HS follows the World Cup puck moment by moment

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2022
in World Europe
Finland has three more options as a semi-final opponent.

Finland the men’s hockey team will face the Czech Republic in their final round of matches today on Tuesday. There are a lot of stakes in the match, as the result will decide which team Finland will face in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

With the victory of the actual playing time, Finland wins the Tampere block and faces Slovakia in the quarterfinals. If the match goes to extra time, Finland will play against Canada – it doesn’t matter if the Lions win or lose in extra time or in the shootout competition. If Finland loses in regular time, Germany will face off in the quarterfinals.

HS follows the World Cup in cooperation with Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti and Satakunta Kansa.

