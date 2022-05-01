Hockey The Lions’ first NHL confirmation was confirmed: Henri Jokiharju will play in the World Championships

Jokiharju announced his decision at a Buffalo Sabers media conference.

Hockey Finnish defender for the NHL team Buffalo Sabers Henri Jokiharju is wearing a Lion shirt at the World Ice Hockey Championships.

Jokiharju announced his decision at a media conference that ended Buffalo’s season. Buffalo did not survive the NHL playoffs.

Jokiharju stated of his World Cup decision: “Once in a lifetime to play in his hometown.”

Jokiharju was born in Oulu, but his breeder’s club is Koovee from Tampere. The World Championships will be played in May in Tampere and Helsinki.

Jokiharju also represented Finland at the 2019 World Championships, which ended with a gold festival.