Hockey The leg of the 1995 world champion Marko Palo was amputated as a result of a serious accident at work

Finland for the first hockey world champion team (1995) Marko Palolle there was a serious occupational accident on Monday that resulted in the amputation of his other leg.

Palo owns a stone construction company in whose work the accident took place.

“Curbstones came on foot. The leg is now amputated from the ankle down, ”Palo confirmed by phone on Friday To Ilta-Sanomat.

The fire told IS that the weight of the stone load on the foot became a crushing injury.

“Next Monday, the amputated portion of the leg will be parsed and repaired. Then we start rehabilitating. Probably sometimes some kind of prosthesis will come to the leg, ”Palo told IS.

Next week, Palo, who turns 53, played most of his puck at the Hämeenlinna Ball Club.

On the national team, he played in three World Championships (1993-1995) and once in the Olympics (1994).

He was the first to report the fire accident Hämeen Sanomat.