Hockey The league’s sports executive told HIFK’s live studio about the playoff game: “The green light has come from the clubs”

According to Järvelä, the plans are based on the assumption that the audience will not be admitted to the games.

League the playoffs are most likely played on the top five system. The playoffs, on the other hand, are settled on the basis of two matches. The competition director of the League told about it Arto I. Järvelä In the Helsinki IFK live broadcast on Wednesday night.

“If, as it now appears, the games don’t get audiences, the games will be played in the best of the five. And to save two days, the first round is CHL-modeled in two parts. The green light has come from the clubs. I don’t see that it will be changed anymore, ”Järvelä said.

In previous seasons, the first round has been played with two wins and the playoffs with the best of seven.

Järvelä did not take a position on whether there will be a bubble in the playoffs. According to him, the matter is constantly being reviewed and before the decision is made, we want to see what the situation of the coronavirus will be like in two weeks.

Järvelä also confirmed that the duration of the regular season is not being stretched and the playoffs are to be played before the World Cup.

League teams HIFK, Kookoo and Saipa are currently in quarantine. HIFK has been diagnosed with coronavirus infections and two other teams have been exposed to matches against HIFK.