Hockey The league’s CEO admits that playing for empty stands can continue

“We have stated from the beginning that we are going with the decisions of the authorities and experts,” says Riku Kallioniemi.

Hockey The spring season of the league starts on Tuesday with closed doors, when Oulun Kärpät hosts Mikkeli Jukures. A total of 14 matches for empty spectators will be played in the league this week.

Starting next week, the series will continue, taking into account regional constraints. In the current situation, it would probably still mean playing in empty stands.

“It seems that as these restrictions lengthen, it will be forced as a whole,” the league’s CEO Riku Kallioniemi grant.

“But of course situations change all the time.”

The situation is challenging for the entire sector of events that has been punished by the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, the League is exploring arrangements to support activities to continue across the gap.

“There are many sides to this, and we have to look at the clubs all the time, which is the best way forward,” says Kallioniemi.

League CEO Riku Kallioniemi considers it possible for games to continue to empty stands even after this week. Photo of the opening ceremony of the 2016–17 season.­

League acted responsibly in the fall, and match events were safe. Exposures were determined using a smart disc, and players switched to using full-size plexiglass as their face shield.

Still, the situation is bad, as even a small increase in infection rates puts pressure on restrictions. As the number of infections falls, it is said that we cannot sigh yet, and politicians and authorities do not seem to have any intention of even easing the restrictions.

“This can then be a journalist’s comment, isn’t it,” Kallioniemi asks and emphasizes that he does not want to take a stand against the restrictions in any way.

“We’ve stated from the beginning that we go with the decisions of authorities and experts, whether it’s masquerades, security breaches, audience restrictions or quarantine. Of course, we still follow exactly the same principle, ”the CEO adds.

Kallioniemi feels that the League has been successful in its actions in the autumn. The clubs adapted to the drastic measures that ensured the safety and spaciousness of the match events.

“That way, of course, the hope is that we can get back to that same pattern at some point during this season.”

The size plexiglass familiar from junior hockey has also become the face shield for league hockey players during the corona pandemic. Pictured are HIFK players from a SaiPa match played over Christmas.­

League season began in early October this year. Post-wisdom is futile, but should the season have started anyway in September, when there would be more games played now?

“In every situation, decisions have to be made to the best of the moment. When we have enough time to move forward, it is good to look back somewhere and think about where we succeeded and where we did not, but at that time it was the only right logical and sensible decision, ”Kallioniemi replies.

He sees the current situation as a fierce struggle for the future of the entire species.

“How will our League and Mestis clubs cope with this for the next season? It is important to remember that we are not talking about 15 professional and other mokoma semi-professional clubs, but the ability of these organizations to survive and remain operational is the most important engine on the side of junior hockey and sports, ”Kallioniemi emphasizes.

“Yes, this is a question of the survival of this whole sport in addition to individual clubs and series all the time.”

The public will not be able to enter the league halls, at least this week. Picture of the HIFK – SaiPa match played on December 18th.­

Revival have raised money in the most inventive way possible in a challenging situation, and the co-operation between different actors is even closer than before.

According to the CEO, who is proud of the organization and the people, it shows “the kind of fighting spirit and trick” that is needed in difficult times.

“Anyway, this sometimes ends and we get back to the most normal conditions. It’s a good sign for our sport that we have people in different roles who have survived the wild times and shown different ingenuity. ”

Kallioniemi also praises the adaptation of the players and coaches to the constantly living situation, which spring means a very strenuous match program.

“You’re getting ready for the game, so there comes a rumor that this has been canceled. You have to play in rush hour and take long breaks. I think all the people are pretty strong after that, or at least the little worries won’t mess up after that. ”