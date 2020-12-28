Hockey The league updated its match schedule – more games for empty spectators

At least 14 matches will be played without an audience in January. In December, the stands will be empty for 15 games.

Hockey League said on Monday for audience restrictions on the first games of spring.

The league will be played for nine matches this week in empty stands, and spectators will not be able to enter the halls for at least the first three days of next year.

The league year 2021 starts on Tuesday, January 5 with a match between Kärppi and Jukuri. On Friday, January 8, a round of seven matches will be played, on Saturday, January 9, there will be six games, and all 14 matches will be played without an audience.

In December, the League will be played on empty stands for a total of 15 games.

Restrictions may be promised at a later date, as the League will continue from Tuesday, January 12, taking into account regional audience restrictions.

The final round of the regular season should play on April 13th.