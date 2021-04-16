Saturday, April 17, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey The league staggered the start times of the semi-finals

by admin
April 16, 2021
in World
0

Hockey league changes have been made to the start time for the semi-final series. League said on the Friday after The flies and Ilves had grabbed two places in the division among the top eight.

All four semi-finals were originally scheduled to start at the same time, at 6:30 p.m., and any 5th games on Sunday, April 25, at 5 p.m.

However, in the opening round on Monday, according to the renewed program, the matches Lukko – Ilves and TPS – Pelicans will start already at 4 pm. On Tuesday, these matches will also start at 4 pm, as well as on Sunday 25 April.

The Pelicans-TPS match, which will take place on Thursday 22 April, will also start at 4 p.m.

.
#Hockey #league #staggered #start #times #semifinals

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

One by one, the data that Horacio Rodríguez Larreta used to defend presence in the City's schools

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.