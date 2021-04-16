Hockey The league staggered the start times of the semi-finals

Hockey league changes have been made to the start time for the semi-final series. League said on the Friday after The flies and Ilves had grabbed two places in the division among the top eight.

All four semi-finals were originally scheduled to start at the same time, at 6:30 p.m., and any 5th games on Sunday, April 25, at 5 p.m.

However, in the opening round on Monday, according to the renewed program, the matches Lukko – Ilves and TPS – Pelicans will start already at 4 pm. On Tuesday, these matches will also start at 4 pm, as well as on Sunday 25 April.

The Pelicans-TPS match, which will take place on Thursday 22 April, will also start at 4 p.m.