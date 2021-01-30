No Result
Hockey The league placed the HIFK defender, who was involved in good and bad, on a temporary ban

January 30, 2021
Karjalainen is temporarily banned during disciplinary proceedings.

Hockey league a disciplinary delegation appointed HIFK’s defender Miro Karjalainen due to the events of the HIFK-TPS match played on Friday night. The Karelian rigged TPS at the beginning of the second installment Lauri Pajuniemi and received a 2 + 10 minute penalty for tackling a head or neck area.

According to the league’s website, Karjalainen is temporarily banned during disciplinary proceedings. HIFK will play already on Saturday, when it will meet Rauma Luko in the away trough.

HIFK won TPS 5-2 in their home game on Friday. Karjalainen scored 3–1 goals for the Helsinki team in the opening round.

