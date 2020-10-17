Hockey The league is looking for a new opponent for JYP due to Kärppie’s corona quarantine for next week’s Friday

Oulu The flies’ quarantine until October 24 has messed up the Hockey League’s match calendar. The flies’ home games against TPS today on Saturday and against HPK on Tuesday have already been postponed.

The League is currently looking for a new opponent for Jyväskylä JYP for the match to be played on October 23.

According to the original match program, Kärppien had to visit Jyväskylä at that time.

“At our house There is a specific type of road map on how to operate. The flies’ home games cannot be replaced, so now let’s see if a replacement team can be found in Jyväskylä. It will be resolved within two days, ”says the League’s competition director Arto I. Järvelä told STT.

Järvelä did not want to speculate on how many Quarantine-like quarantines and the consequent transfer of matches to the League will take for the series to be played through.

“We have certain plans, but we respond to situations. Here we are in a situation where in the end of the week no one can predict. This is a global problem, it is pointless to throw ashes on it. Things are happening here that are not up to our decisions, ”Järvelä said.

Flies reported late Friday night that a team member had been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. A sick member of Kärppie has been on the sidelines of the team since last Wednesday due to flu symptoms. The result of the coronavirus test was completed last night.

The affected person is mildly symptomatic and in home care. The Northern Ostrobothnia Hospital District has determined the team has been exposed to the coronavirus and quarantined the team until October 24. The team will be suspended during quarantine.

The flies played against KalPa in Kuopio on Friday. An infected team member was not with the team in Kuopio.

The league consults the Pohjois-Savo hospital district regarding the possible exposure of the KalPa team. According to experts, no exposure has occurred and KalPa can continue to operate normally.