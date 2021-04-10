Hockey The league chair game continues until the end of the regular season – The winning battle of the points exchange also culminates in the final round

The top six in the regular season of the hockey league will get a rest week. Tappara, Flies, Pelicans, Ilves and KalPa still get excited about their fate.

Fight among the top six places will be hot until the final round of the men’s hockey league regular season.

After Saturday’s round, all five of Tappara, Kärpät, Pelicans, Ilves and KalPa will still be excited about which two will have to start their contract on Thursday for the first round of the playoffs.

Five losing from their previous six games, the Flies turned their course with a rumble to the church fight at the end of the regular season.

On Saturday, the flies uploaded 4–0 readings to JYP’s net on their home ice in the opening round. The final scores were 4-1.

Failure to finish could water down JYP Robert Rooban dream of winning the paint exchange. Rooban, who scored 29 hits this season, is expected to score four more goals on Tuesday than Ace Sebastian Wännström.

Satakunta there was no ambiguity left over this period.

The lock took all six encounters against Ace with a goal difference of 36-10. The sixth and last encounter of the season in Pori ended with Luko’s 5–2 away victory.

The lock has secured the regular season victory. The Ace season ends in the regular season.

Defender Valtteri Kemiläinen the return winged Tappara’s 5–2 victory over Ilves.

Due to a corona infection, Kemiläinen, who last played in February, knocked the powers 2 + 1 and brought much-needed special expertise to Tappara’s superiority game. Tappara had not hit six games with superiority, but when Kemiläinen returned, two goals were scored.

The match was the last in the regular season for Ilves. The seventh-fallen Ilves still has a thin straw to rise to six if Pelicans, Flies or Tappara lose their game before it.

Saturday Pelicans knocked out HIFK 3-0. Like HIFK, Sport, who played without a bet, teased KalPa and won 3-1. KalPa, which has fallen out of six, can still drop to ninth or rise to six again.

KooKoo, preparing for their first playoffs, won SaiPan 7-2 at home on Saturday. KooKoon from the defenders Peetro Seppälä and Joni Tuulola succeeded once in scoring, Oskari Manninen hit as many as twice.

Tapparalla and Kärpi are the only teams left in the regular season with two games left. The teams will meet in Tampere on Monday and Tuesday.

The other matches in Tuesday’s final round are Ässät – KalPa, HIFK – Sport, HPK – SaiPa, Jukurit – Pelicans, JYP – KooKoo and Lukko – TPS. Everyone except Ilves will play in the final round.

The final round also culminates in a points exchange victory. So far, number one is 51 points from HPK Petri Kontiola, but Lock Daniel Audette is just a point and a TPS Josh Kestner two points away.