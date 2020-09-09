Hockey The Latvian authorities is demanding that the World Hockey Championships be hosted away from Belarus

Latvia and Belarus had been collectively chosen to host the 2021 Video games.

Latvian the federal government wrote to the Worldwide Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Wednesday that the umbrella group for the game would deprive Belarus of the proper to host the World Cup as a result of turbulent political scenario within the nation, Insidethegames site.

In its letter, the Latvian authorities asks the IIHF to switch Minsk, Belarus, because the second World Championship metropolis.

Latvia has beforehand threatened to withdraw its duty for organizing the World Cup if the political scenario in Belarus doesn’t change.

The board of the Worldwide Hockey Federation is scheduled to deal with the difficulty of the World Cup in Belarus at its subsequent assembly on 17 September.