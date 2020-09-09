No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey The Latvian authorities is demanding that the World Hockey Championships be hosted away from Belarus

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 9, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Latvia and Belarus had been collectively chosen to host the 2021 Video games.

Latvian the federal government wrote to the Worldwide Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Wednesday that the umbrella group for the game would deprive Belarus of the proper to host the World Cup as a result of turbulent political scenario within the nation, Insidethegames site.

In its letter, the Latvian authorities asks the IIHF to switch Minsk, Belarus, because the second World Championship metropolis.

Latvia has beforehand threatened to withdraw its duty for organizing the World Cup if the political scenario in Belarus doesn’t change.

The board of the Worldwide Hockey Federation is scheduled to deal with the difficulty of the World Cup in Belarus at its subsequent assembly on 17 September.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Scholz and the Cum-Ex affair: Hamburg CDU assaults Vice Chancellor - WELT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.