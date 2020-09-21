Hockey The KHL League had to cancel matches again: Coronavirus infections already on several teams

Twelve infections have already been reported in the Kazakh club, including several symptomatic and infections in two other clubs.

Six Barys Nur-Sultan match, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl match, Dinamo Riga match: these have been canceled in recent days in the Hockey Ruble League KHL due to possible coronavirus infections.

In the most recent cases, the Monday night match between Lokomotiv and Kunlu Red Star and the match between Dinamo Riga and Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod were canceled on Tuesdays. Already this weekend, one Lokomotov match was canceled.

Several Lokomotiv players and other staff have had symptoms suggestive of a coronavirus, KHL says in a statement. The team is now undergoing new Quran tests, and KHL has hopes that the match could be played as early as Tuesday if the test results allow.

With five A coronavirus has been diagnosed in Dinamo Riga and four Torpedo players. Tuesday’s match was canceled because, according to a KHL press release, Torpedo would not have had time to complete the papers to complete the team with junior and reserve players. No new game day has been marked for the match yet.

Twelve coronavirus infections have been reported in players and staff at Barys Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan. The team is now in isolation for two weeks and therefore six matches until early October have been canceled.

Instead The two-week quarantine of the Helsinki Jokers has been lifted and the team will play next time next Friday in their home game against Sibir Novosibirsk.