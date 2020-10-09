Upgrade
Hockey The Joker’s winning streak continued at the expense of Dinamo Riga – coach Lauri Marjamäki exclaimed: “No room for indifference”

Bhavi Mandalia
October 9, 2020
The Jokers took their fourth consecutive victory.

Jokerit – Dinamo Riga 4–1

KHL team Helsinki Jokers sail in the winning streak. On Friday, the Jokerit defeated Dinamo Riga 4–1 (2–0, 2–1, 0–0) in their home game. The victory was the fourth in a row.

“There hasn’t really been a heat of Friday night here,” V Sport’s commentator Antti-Jussi Niemi stated at the beginning of the third installment.

Niemi’s analysis hit quite well, as the Jokerit surfed an easy victory over their weak opponent. The Jokers lost a crushing start, but the team scored the necessary goals and no more.

The head coach of the Jokers Lauri Marjamäki seemed pleased with the match, although during the third round he, among other things, examined his shoes.

“Good moods. Lots of good things. No room was given for indifference, ”Marjamäki said in an interview with V Sport after the match.

The jokers were responsible for the goals Marko Anttila, Henrik Haapala, Veli-Matti Savinainen and Niklas Jensen.

The audience was reported at 3,899. Due to interest rate restrictions, a maximum of 4,500 spectators will be admitted to Hartwall Arena. In the neighboring hall, HIFK gathered 4,061 spectators, this time the Finnish league attracted more spectators.

