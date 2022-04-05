Hockey The Jokers will not return to the KHL League

The Jokers are not included in next season’s team listing announced on Tuesday.

Helsinki The Jokers will not play in the Hockey League next season. The matter was confirmed when the KHL League posted the teams for next season on their Twitter account on Tuesday.

In addition to the Jokers, the Latvian Dinamo Riga is absent. Both teams stopped playing after Russia launched an offensive war against Ukraine at the end of February.

The Jokers played in KHL for a total of eight seasons. KHL has not yet decided which clubs will replace Dynamo and the Jokers.

According to a KHL press release, the main owner of the Jokers Jari Kurri has announced that he will leave his seat on the governing bodies of the series.

Read more: Two teams did not apply for a place in next season’s KHL

Read more: The Jokers have not been in contact with Mestis – the Supporters Association is expected to “make certain things happen”

Read more: Lauri Marjamäe suddenly left for Oulu when his work ended in Jokeri as a wall – when he left he did not even have change overalls

Read more: MTV: The Jokers leave KHL and are preparing to return to Finland